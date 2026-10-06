Music

Exes FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf Settle NDA Lawsuit

The actor wished Twigs "nothing but the best in her life and career" upon reaching a legal agreement.

Shia LaBeouf (L) and FKA Twigs attend the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019 in Park City, Utah.
(Photo by David Becker/GC Images)

Entertainers and former couple FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have reached a conclusion in their legal battle.

On Monday (Oct. 5), the English dance-pop vocalist has settled her lawsuit with LaBeouf, months after filing against him for his “illegal” use of an NDA.

The situation began in June, 2025, when the parties settled a lawsuit the singer brought against LaBeouf five years prior for sexual battery. That settlement contained non-disclosure provisions, which LaBeouf claimed that Twigs violated in this Hollywood Reporter interview.

LaBeouf started arbitration proceedings against Twigs that December. Twigs sued the actor the following March, claiming that the NDA portion of their settlement was in violation of California's Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (STAND ACT).

In legal documents obtained by Complex, LaBeouf has now agreed to the NDA provisions in the June 2025 settlement being “terminated and void.” Along with the dismissal of the December 2025 arbitration, Twigs is now unrestricted in publicly speaking about her experience and supporting domestic violence charities.

“Twigs stood up for something larger than herself, female survivors of sexual abuse,” said Mathew Rosengart, lawyer for the Eusexua artist. “This victory frees her to discuss her experience, advocate for other women who might be less privileged, and support the charitable causes of her choice.”

Shawn Holley, who represents LaBeouf, stated that his client “wishes Twigs nothing but the best in her life and career” and has agreed to resolve their “long-standing dispute.”

“Twigs has spoken about this matter for years and there is now nothing to prevent her from continuing to do so,” Holley continued.

In a 2024 British Vogue profile, the singer said LaBeouf’s alleged abuse during their 2018-19 relationship altered her “nervous system.”

While appearing on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan earlier this year, the former Even Stevens star gave his perspective on the legal fallout between him and Twigs.

“The issue with me and her had to do with jealousy and bullshit manipulation, and some stuff she talked about and some stuff that you know,” he said. “But that's my fault too right there.”

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