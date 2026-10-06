Exes FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf Settle NDA Lawsuit

Entertainers and former couple FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have reached a conclusion in their legal battle.

On Monday (Oct. 5), the English dance-pop vocalist has settled her lawsuit with LaBeouf, months after filing against him for his “illegal” use of an NDA.

The situation began in June, 2025, when the parties settled a lawsuit the singer brought against LaBeouf five years prior for sexual battery. That settlement contained non-disclosure provisions, which LaBeouf claimed that Twigs violated in this Hollywood Reporter interview.

LaBeouf started arbitration proceedings against Twigs that December. Twigs sued the actor the following March, claiming that the NDA portion of their settlement was in violation of California's Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (STAND ACT).

In legal documents obtained by Complex, LaBeouf has now agreed to the NDA provisions in the June 2025 settlement being “terminated and void.” Along with the dismissal of the December 2025 arbitration, Twigs is now unrestricted in publicly speaking about her experience and supporting domestic violence charities.