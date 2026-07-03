Latest Stories
Eric Benét Calls Out Celebrities Who Ignore Fans: ‘Just Say Hello’
The R&B veteran says fame comes with obligations, weighing in on fan encounters and why a two-second interaction can mean everything.
Eric Benét Calls Out Joe Rogan and Theo Von in Fiery Video (UPDATE)
The Grammy-nominated R&B singer names names, slams controversial podcast platforms, and sparks a viral back-and-forth online.
Halle Berry Appears to Insist She Doesn't 'F*cking Believe' Eric Benét Had Sex Addiction
"I don't f*cking believe that sh*t," Berry said.
Eric Benét Recalls Joe Jackson Repeating Halle Berry's Name Behind Him at an Awards Show
Benét and Berry got divorced in 2005.
ILoveMakonnen Recalls Drake Relationship Going Downhill, Drizzy Calling Him ‘Eric Benét-Ass Looking N***a’
ILoveMakonnen recalled his falling out with Drake, revealing that their relationship took a turn at the 2015 Wireless Festival with a specific comment.
Eric Benet Thinks Kanye West Isn't Safe From Crips
TMZ spoke with Eric Benet about the threat issued by Daz Dillinger on Kanye West, and whether the Chicago rapper has to be concerned about the Crips coming into Calabasas.
Eric Benét Explains Why He's a Big Fan of '4:44' Despite Jay Z Taking a Shot at Him
Eric Benét got dissed on Jay Z's '4:44,' but he says he's still a big fan of the album despite that.
Eric Benét Responds to Shot Jay Z Took at Him on '4:44'
Jay Z took a shot at Eric Benét on the opening track on '4:44,' and Benét responded to it a short time after the album dropped.