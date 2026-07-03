Eric Benet

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Latest Stories

Eric Benet Roasts Celebs Who Ignore Their Fans
Music

Eric Benét Calls Out Celebrities Who Ignore Fans: ‘Just Say Hello’

The R&B veteran says fame comes with obligations, weighing in on fan encounters and why a two-second interaction can mean everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Eric Benet Goes Off on 'Podcast Bros'—and Even Questlove Catches a Stray
Pop Culture

Eric Benét Calls Out Joe Rogan and Theo Von in Fiery Video (UPDATE)

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer names names, slams controversial podcast platforms, and sparks a viral back-and-forth online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
Halle Berry and Eric Benét
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Appears to Insist She Doesn't 'F*cking Believe' Eric Benét Had Sex Addiction

"I don't f*cking believe that sh*t," Berry said.

Trey Alston648 days ago
ILoveMakonnen performs at Born and Bred Festival in 2016
Music

ILoveMakonnen Recalls Drake Relationship Going Downhill, Drizzy Calling Him ‘Eric Benét-Ass Looking N***a’

ILoveMakonnen recalled his falling out with Drake, revealing that their relationship took a turn at the 2015 Wireless Festival with a specific comment.

Brad Callas1170 days ago
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Eric Benét.
Music

Eric Benet Thinks Kanye West Isn't Safe From Crips

TMZ spoke with Eric Benet about the threat issued by Daz Dillinger on Kanye West, and whether the Chicago rapper has to be concerned about the Crips coming into Calabasas.

Jose Martinez3001 days ago
eric benet
Music

Eric Benét Explains Why He's a Big Fan of '4:44' Despite Jay Z Taking a Shot at Him

Eric Benét got dissed on Jay Z's '4:44,' but he says he's still a big fan of the album despite that.

Kyle Neubeck3230 days ago
Eric Benét.
Music

Eric Benét Responds to Shot Jay Z Took at Him on '4:44'

Jay Z took a shot at Eric Benét on the opening track on '4:44,' and Benét responded to it a short time after the album dropped.

Chris Yuscavage3306 days ago

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