Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Reacts to Her Engagement to Jutes, Blasts ‘Fabricated and Cruel’ Posts

The caption continued, "But unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ you’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault. Anyway love you forever @ddlovato."

Ehrich quickly clarified that the page was fake, as his official Instagram account is under @maxehrich.

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," the 30-year-old wrote in his Instagram story on Dec. 20. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."