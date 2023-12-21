Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Reacts to Her Engagement to Jutes, Blasts ‘Fabricated and Cruel’ Posts

Actor Max Ehrich denies that he's taken offense to Demi Lovato's engagement to singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
The Southern Gospel actor was engaged to Lovato for two months in 2020 after just four months of dating. When Lovato and Jutes announced their engagement per People on Dec. 16, an Instagram page claiming to be Ehrich seemed hurt about the situation. "I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love," the account captioned a post, alongside throwback engagement pictures of Enrich and Lovato.
The caption continued, "But unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ you’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault. Anyway love you forever @ddlovato."
Ehrich quickly clarified that the page was fake, as his official Instagram account is under @maxehrich.
"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," the 30-year-old wrote in his Instagram story on Dec. 20. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."
Supporting his ex-fiancé and Jutes, Ehrich continued, "From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."
"I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative," Max added, "and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance."
The two split for good in September 2020 and Lovato has moved on with Jutes, whom she met in January 2022, as he was the co-writer for her Holy Fvck song, "Substance." The couple got engaged at a restaurant in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members.
"I'm still speechless," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram Dec. 18 after the proposal. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."