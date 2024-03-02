Joe Budden Says the 'Girl Rapper Wave Is Over' After Cardi B's New Single

Joe Budden let Cardi B know how he feels about her new track "Like What (Freestyle)" and his predictions for the future of female rap.
Concerning the song, Budden declared on The Joe Budden Podcast that it was over for most female rappers, excluding artists like Latto, Flo Milli and Rapsody.
"Y’all ain’t gonna want to hear it from me, but the girl rapper wave is over. Just telling you what it is," Budden said.
He continued, "All of that 'Go find a girl, send her to Columbia, get it done, put her in the studio with fucking [Mike WiLL Made-It] or any one of them n****s.' All that planting the girl in the scene, getting the record and it taking off, that wave is over."
"I think labels are looking at it like, 'Very few of y'all are selling records, it's too much work to get your coin back. We gotta do brand deals all over the world with y'all. Y'all are expensive, some of y'all are annoying, and none of these records are working."
Budden then jumped over to Cardi, whom he accused of being "scared" to release her sophomore album after a six year wait since her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.
"Now let me get to Cardi B. Cardi B is afraid and I'm tired of just nobody saying it. Cardi B is scared to come out, it don't take this long to come out."
Budden and Cardi traded insults before, the last time being around "Bongos," her 2023 collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.
"This record don't seem like it has lasting power," he said on his podcast at the time. "It's that hard-ass beat, the hook is not hooking for me, there's nothing in it to make it stay, one, and two, I know y'all think Sexyy Red is paying me she's not, but this commercialized ratchet has passed."
Cardi later responded on Instagram Live.
“I just feel like he has an issue with me,” she said. “And it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos’ – it’s just you inviting bitches who said the rudest, nastiest shit."
But Budden doubled down, continuing to trash "Bongos" while claiming he has love for Cardi. “Don’t play with me like that because y’all know I fuck with Cardi,” he said. “But I stand on what I said about the song. And I said it pretty respectfully. I ain’t here to shatter nobody’s dreams. For me, it’s if I didn’t hear nothing from none of y’all the nine million times I bigged you up, I definitely don’t want to hear from you the one time I didn’t.”