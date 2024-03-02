Joe Budden Says the 'Girl Rapper Wave Is Over' After Cardi B's New Single

Joe Budden let Cardi B know how he feels about her new track "Like What (Freestyle)" and his predictions for the future of female rap.

Concerning the song, Budden declared on The Joe Budden Podcast that it was over for most female rappers, excluding artists like Latto, Flo Milli and Rapsody.

"Y’all ain’t gonna want to hear it from me, but the girl rapper wave is over. Just telling you what it is," Budden said.

He continued, "All of that 'Go find a girl, send her to Columbia, get it done, put her in the studio with fucking [Mike WiLL Made-It] or any one of them n****s.' All that planting the girl in the scene, getting the record and it taking off, that wave is over."

"I think labels are looking at it like, 'Very few of y'all are selling records, it's too much work to get your coin back. We gotta do brand deals all over the world with y'all. Y'all are expensive, some of y'all are annoying, and none of these records are working."