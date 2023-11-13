Billie Eilish Reacts to Lil Yachty’s Lyric About Her Breasts on Drake Collab: ‘It’s Fun… I Do Have Big Tits'

To Billie Eilish, it's easy for male artists to avoid being under the microscope. In a recent interview with Variety, Eilish, 21, voiced her opinion on why male physiques are rarely dissected in rap songs, unlike women.

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!” she said. “Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f**k because we see people for who they are!”

Despite her stance, Eilish has no qualms with Lil Yachty rapping about her breasts. The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter thinks it's "fun." Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Eilish was asked about Yachty referencing her on his Drake collaboration "Another Late Night" off For All the Dogs, which was released last month. On the track, Yachty raps, "She had big tits like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing."

Eilish didn't think of it as shade, telling Variety, "I think it's fun! I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”