Billie Eilish Reacts to Lil Yachty’s Lyric About Her Breasts on Drake Collab: ‘It’s Fun… I Do Have Big Tits'

To Billie Eilish, it's easy for male artists to avoid being under the microscope. In a recent interview with Variety, Eilish, 21, voiced her opinion on why male physiques are rarely dissected in rap songs, unlike women.
“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!” she said. “Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f**k because we see people for who they are!”
Despite her stance, Eilish has no qualms with Lil Yachty rapping about her breasts. The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter thinks it's "fun." Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Eilish was asked about Yachty referencing her on his Drake collaboration "Another Late Night" off For All the Dogs, which was released last month. On the track, Yachty raps, "She had big tits like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing."
Eilish didn't think of it as shade, telling Variety, "I think it's fun! I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”
Nearly two weeks after For All the Dogs dropped, Eilish gave "Another Late Night" the seal of approval on Instagram. She followed it up with an image of her new back tattoo.
Since her early career, Eilish has discussed covering her body in baggy clothing to avoid body objectification, which was also the focus of her 2021 track (and short film) "Not My Responsibility."
Since the Happier Than Ever rollout, Eilish has taken a more skin-baring approach, which surprised some of her fans and critics. Earlier this year, Eilish had time to clap back on Instagram towards 'weirdos' who were opposed to her new style.
"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram Story in May. “And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! ... You guys are true idiots."