Bagel Wins Against Cardi B's Veneers, Tooth Comes Out After She Takes a Bite

Cardi B readied her single "Enough (Miami)" in a hilarious TikTok.

On Tuesday, the Bronx native shared a video of her walking runway-style while poolside with a caption that reads, "Wait till the end for a surprise." The new track played over the clip, which transitions to Cardi getting a touch-up before laughing and showing off her missing veneer. "How y'all doing motherfuckers?" she said with a chuckle.

On Cardi's broadcast channel, BG Secret Society, the "Like What" rapper prefaced the TikTok with a message that read, "Why one of my veneers came out chewing on a hard ass bagel?" The replacement probably won't come cheap, as Cardi's dentist Dr. Catrise Austin shared on AspireTV (per New Beauty) that her veneers cost $12,500.