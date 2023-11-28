Baby Keem Navigates 'The Melodic Blue' in New Trailer

Baby Keem is continuing the rollout of his 2021 debut album The Melodic Blue with a Prime Video film of the same name, set to premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 5.

On Tuesday, a one-minute trailer for the film was released, showing Keem, née Hykeem Carter, in surreal landscapes with a love interest played by Amandla Stenberg, while Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, and Séréna Sy also appear in the visual. Written by the Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free-founded pgLang, Savannah Setten serves as director, and she's been the genius behind the music videos for Keem's "No Sense" and Nas' "Rare."

"Keem’s internal battle leads us through fragments of memory and temptation as he navigates the depths of The Melodic Blue," reads the film's synopsis.

The film was teased at Camp Flog Gnaw earlier this month, where Keem and Lamar reunited as The Hillbillies and co-headlined the music festival with SZA performing on the second and final night.