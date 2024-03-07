Ariana Grande Reworking Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" Into 'Elevated' Version of a ‘Bad Girl Anthem’

Ariana Grande has put her own spin on the 1998 Brandy and Monica classic "The Boy Is Mine."

The vocalist and singer, who will release her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 7, recently appeared on The Zane Lowe Show to discuss her comeback LP and upcoming musical film, Wicked.

Around the 24-minute mark of the interview above, Lowe asked Grande about "True Story," which Grande said "sets up 'The Boy Is Mine.'" The song, titled after the 1998 Brandy and Monica classic of the same title, is a rework of the original. "It's kind of like, 'I'll play the bad girl; now here's your bad girl anthem,'" Grande told Lowe about the song.

She added that the song came about after she got a strong reception for "Fantasize," which was leaked last year and went viral on TikTok

“I’ve always wanted to reimagine [‘The Boy Is Mine’] in some kind of way… In a way, I was kind of like, ‘This is a very bad idea.’ But there is a large group of my fans that really do love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that,” she said.

On the Zach Sang Show last month, Grande expressed her disappointment with "Fantasize" being leaked, although she used the scrapped song as the direction for "The Boy Is Mine."

“[‘Fantasize’] wasn’t my song and it wasn’t for me. It was like a parody of a '90s girl group vibe, but they loved it. They loved it so much,” Grande told Sang.

She continued, “I took the note, and I gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album. I would say that exists. Some of those seedlings from that time actually made their way onto the album.”