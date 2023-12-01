Lil Wayne Reacts to André 3000 Saying He Feels Too Old to Rap

Lil Wayne has shared his thoughts on the comments André 3000 made about not having anything to rap about in his 40s.

During a conversation with Tyga on Young Money Radio, Weezy spoke on reading 3 Stacks' quote from his interview with GQ, where he said it felt "inauthentic" for him to try and fit into the current generation of rap when he doesn't have anything to talk about. According to Wayne, reading the quote was pretty depressing since he can make a rap out of nowhere.

"I read a depressing quote or two from someone that I respect a lot in hip-hop and music period," Wayne said about André's quote. "They would ask, 'Why you ain't been doing music,' and they was like, 'Man what am I gonna talk about? I'm in my 40s, like what am I going to talk about? What you want to know about me being 40 and the life I'm living?'...I was like that's so depressing I have everything to talk about."

Wayne continued after mentioning staying in the game in order to stay relevant, "I thought that may be a downfall of me staying in it because you may at our age you may hear what's going on and feel I'm so out of that. I ain't bout to drop nothing," he said. "So that's why I say I don't listen. I just go in my little hole, I love what I do, put it out, and hopefully, we swing for the fences, man."