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Baby Keem.
Music

Baby Keem Says Health Issues That Caused 5-Year Hiatus Was His 'Hardest Setback'

The 'CA$INO' rapper acknowledged that he'll never be "super public" about his past ailment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
shawnstussy/Instagram
Style

Designer Shawn Stussy Revamps S/DOUBLE, Shares Peek at New Collection

The fashion brand went inactive in 2016 but has returned with a new campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams65 days ago
Music

André 3000 on Potentially Making 'Fire-Ass' Rap Album: 'That's Probably One of the Hardest Things to Do'

The former Outkast member admitted that he misses rapping in a new interview with 'Highsnobiety.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams870 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 1 BV1300 146 (Pair)
Sneakers

What Were the Most Valuable Sneakers in 2018?

Highsnobiety and StockX looked at the numbers behind some of the biggest sneakers in 2018.

Mike DeStefano2692 days ago
Solefly x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

These Were the Most Valuable Sneakers to Resell in Q4 2018

Highsnobiety and StockX broke down the top 10 most valuable sneakers on the resale market for Q4 2018.

Mike DeStefano2738 days ago
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How to Dye Sneakers
Sneakers

Here's a Fool-Proof Process on Dyeing Sneakers

Here's a step-by-step process of properly dyeing your sneakers.

Joshua Espinoza2831 days ago
Tom Sachs
Sneakers

Watch Tom Sachs Unbox His NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe Ahead of Its Release

The New York-based designer/artist broke down the details of the model and who it was created for.

Joshua Espinoza2837 days ago
Nike Humara
Sneakers

Industry Experts on the Growing Trend of Hiking-Inspired Sneakers

Highsnobiety spoke to a number of experts about the growing trend of hiking-inspired sneakers.

Joshua Espinoza2929 days ago
gia seo
Sneakers

Jackie Kim, Gia Seo, and More Discuss Representation of Women in Sneaker Industry

Highsnobiety's 'From the Ground Up' took a deep dive on the history and future of women's voices in the male-dominated sneaker industry.

Trace William Cowen2944 days ago
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Nike Logo
Sneakers

Exploring Streetwear's Obsession With the Nike Air Monarch IV

A look at how the dad-approved sneaker became a favorite among streetwear fans.

Joshua Espinoza3005 days ago
Adidas Gazelle Moskva Gore Tex
Sneakers

How GORE-TEX Became a Mainstay in the Sneaker Industry

GORE-TEX is a fabric that keeps you warm and dry, and this is why it's becoming more and more common to be used with cool sneakers.

Matt Welty3081 days ago
Nike Off White Air Force 1
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh's Nike Air Force 1 Dominated the Resale Market Last Year

Nike Air Force 1s were one of the must-have sneakers in 2017 and no version resold more than Virgil Abloh's collaboration on the shoe.

Matt Welty3091 days ago
nike off white jordan
Sneakers

A History of Deconstructed Sneakers That Came Before Virgil Abloh's Nike Collection

High Snobiety broke down the deconstructed sneakers that may or may not have influenced Virgil Abloh's Off White x Nike collaboration.

Matt Welty3167 days ago
future
Music

Future Shares the Secret to His Success: 'There's Longevity in Being Yourself'

Future also shared his thoughts on the Wendy's Double Stack.

Trace William Cowen3209 days ago
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