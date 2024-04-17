6ix9ine’s Florida Home Raided by IRS, Has Belongings Seized

Tekashi 6ix9ine has run into some trouble with the IRS.

According to TMZ, federal agents came to his residence in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday with assistance from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office to search his home, although 6ix9ine wasn't there at the time. Details of the operation are unspecified but it appears to be serious as some of his belongings, including several of the rapper's vehicles, were seized.

"We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time," stated 6ix9ine's attorney, Lance Lazzaro.

Over the past few months, the Leyenda Viva artist has been involved in legal troubles ranging from assault to domestic violence. For the latter incident, which allegedly occurred earlier this year in the Santo Domingo area of the Dominican Republic, 6ix9ine was accused of enacting “physical and psychological violence” towards his girlfriend, reggaeton artist Yailin la Más Viral.

Per an arrest warrant filed by Viral's mother, Wanda Díaz, the rapper "attempted to choke [Yailin], attempted to throw her off of a second floor, spit in her face, and told her that without him, she is a nobody." After the incident, IRS agents reportedly came to 6ix9ine's following his release from custody.