6ix9ine Forced to Sell Assets to Cover $10 Million Judgement in Assault Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being forced to hand over his valuable assets to cover a $9.825 million judgement filed against him in 2021 by a stripper who accused the rapper of hitting her with a champagne bottle at a Florida nightclub.

TMZ reports the court has appointed a receiver to handle 6ix9ine's assets, with said party given the authority to "break any locks necessary to gain access to any real property." Assets expected to hit the auction block include 6ix9ine's Rolls-Royce and Florida mansion.

Back in 2021, the rapper was hit with an aggravated battery lawsuit for allegedly hitting a stripper with a champagne bottle. Alexis Salaberrios, a dancer at Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, accused 6ix9ine of throwing a "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury," which resulted in a trip to the ER where she had her head wound stapled close.

At the time, Tekashi's attorney Lance Lazzaro told TMZ that the Brooklyn native wasn’t involved in the situation, adding, “There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed.”

Back in August, 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida over multiple traffic tickets in which he was driving over the speed limit. According to Page Six, the "FEEFAFO" rapper was pulled over in June for going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone on the Florida Turnpike. Police subsequently discovered that 6ix9ine had an unregistered vehicle and no car insurance.

6ix9ine was later booked into a Palm Beach County jail on charges of failure to appear, before he was released after positng a $2,000 bond.