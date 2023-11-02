Noname Clarifies Jay-Z Lyric: 'We Just Have Ideological Differences'

Noname has finally clarified some of the lyrics on her recent album, Sundial, in conversation with Apple Music's Ebro Darden.

The Chicago rapper took to the song "namesake" to call out two specific institutions: "I ain't fuckin' with the NFL or Jay-Z/ Propaganda for the military complex." Hov's Roc Nation entered a partnership with the NFL in 2019 and he now produces the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. The NFL, which also has a longstanding relationship with the U.S. military, has been accused of blackballing Colin Kaepernick after he protested police brutality in 2016 by kneeling during the National Anthem.

In the bridge of the song, Noname also calls out Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and even herself.

In a clip Darden shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, she clears some of the air.