Two years after ASAP Relli alleges ASAP Rocky shot him, the former Mob member finally testified in court about what happened that night.

According to TMZ, Terell Ephron (formerly ASAP Relli) took the stand in Los Angeles to recount what happened in the assault case. Ephron recalled the beginnings of his relationship with the superstar rapper and the tension that bubbled when Rocky became famous,

It all came to a head when Rocky promised to help the family of a murdered member of the Mob, which Ephron alleged he never did.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Ephron alleges that Rocky called him and demanded to know where he was, eventually arranging for the two to meet at a Los Angeles hotel. According to the former ASAP Mob member, Rocky arrived with multiple men and drew a gun at Ephron. Rocky allegedly pointed a gun to his stomach and said "I'll kill you right now."

Although Ephron was not shot in the moment, he claims that gunfire began shortly after they separated. He allegedly felt his hand get hot and testified that Rocky shot him four times before fleeing the scene. Ephron explains that he did not go to the cops until the next day out of fear.

In addition to the assault case, Ephron has sued both Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, for defamation. He alleges that Tacopina launched a media campaign that portrayed him as a liar and opportunist which led to death threats and humiliation. "This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet," Tacopina said of the case.

At one point during the court proceedings, Ephron had some words for Tacopina, telling him, "You're just paid to be here. Me and this man knew each other for years."