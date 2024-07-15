Gunna Confirms More New Music This Year, Talks About Returning to Atlanta to Close His Bittersweet Tour

Gunna has been back outside whether you want him to be or not.

The YSL Records rapper was released from jail over a year ago after pleading guilty and taking an Alford Plea agreement in the ongoing RICO case that has devolved into a circus . Many of his rap peers turned their back on Gunna because of this decision, making it seemingly uncertain what his eventual homecoming show in Atlanta would be like. But when the rapper came home to close his Bittersweet Tour, he was met with nothing but love from his fans, family, and even Young Thug’s father who was in the front row.

“That was the best show of the whole tour,” Gunna tells Complex in London following a Wireless Festival performance where he ran through several fan-favorite songs like “Pedestrian” and “Ski” as well as cuts off of One of Wun. “[It felt] overwhelming, but I felt the love. I just remember being ready and praying. Talking to God and talking to my family and letting them know I’m about to put on a great show.”