Gunna Confirms More New Music This Year, Talks About Returning to Atlanta to Close His Bittersweet Tour

Gunna has been back outside whether you want him to be or not.
The YSL Records rapper was released from jail over a year ago after pleading guilty and taking an Alford Plea agreement in the ongoing RICO case that has devolved into a circus. Many of his rap peers turned their back on Gunna because of this decision, making it seemingly uncertain what his eventual homecoming show in Atlanta would be like. But when the rapper came home to close his Bittersweet Tour, he was met with nothing but love from his fans, family, and even Young Thug’s father who was in the front row.
“That was the best show of the whole tour,” Gunna tells Complex in London following a Wireless Festival performance where he ran through several fan-favorite songs like “Pedestrian” and “Ski” as well as cuts off of One of Wun. “[It felt] overwhelming, but I felt the love. I just remember being ready and praying. Talking to God and talking to my family and letting them know I’m about to put on a great show.”
Gunna dropped his latest album, One of Wun, at the beginning of May. On that album, he tapped into a more lyrical bag while still delivering his patented melodic flows throughout the project. It wasn’t received with the same immediate rave reviews as his 2023 album, A Gift & A Curse, but when talking about its reception, he says that he thinks fans are now starting to come around to the project now that it's been out for a few months. “Everybody's been pushing it, [the title track] ‘one of wun’ is going crazy, ‘neck on a yacht’ been going crazy. I feel like people are really starting to digest the album now.”
Gunna also confirmed to us that he will be dropping even more new music later this year. “I’m excited for new music, new fashion, new P-Star [clothing] drip, new shit,” he says. “Expect something, I’m coming.” When asked how he continues to evolve his pen throughout all the trials and tribulations he’s faced, Gunna answers plainly, “Just by living, and taking that and putting it into the rap.”
During his set at Wireless Fest, he debuted Adidas' new lifestyle shoe Adizero Aruku which will be released next year. When asked why this partnership between him and Adidas makes sense, the Atlanta rapper responded with a question of his own: “Man, who else [but me]? We’ve been doing business, but this has been in the works. I wanted to bring a new light to [the shoe] and open it up.”