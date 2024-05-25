Adidas Has a New Lifestyle Sneaker Coming Soon

There's a new running-inspired lifestyle sneaker from Adidas on the way, as evidenced by this early look courtesy of @Arab_Lincoln on Instagram.

According to a presentation detailing the sneaker's release that was viewed by Complex, this unreleased Adidas Adizero Aruku was "designed around the notion of perpetual movement." According to the document, the red, white, and black colorway of the Aruku shared by @Arab_Lincoln yesterday will lead off the releases when it's scheduled to hit retailers later this year.

The Adidas Aruku features a one-piece mesh upper offset by TPU overlay panels throughout and a heel counter for stabilization. The tooling incorporates the brand's newest Swirlfoam cushioning, which provides a stacked aesthetic and a rocker design on the midsole.

According to the presentation, the Adidas Adizero Aruku is scheduled to make its retail debut in October, but the window for the release could change. Check back soon for official updates.