Why Is Patrick Star Singing a Cover of Dru Hill? The Creator Behind the Viral Videos Breaks Down Those AI Cartoon Covers

In June 2023, an account named Cxaxrxexe grabbed everyone's attention with an entertaining video. It showcased an AI-generated clip featuring Patrick Star from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants singing a cover song. In this captivating snippet, Patrick's deep baritone voice takes on the 2005 single "Trapped in the Closet” (originally performed by R. Kelly), delivering the melodramatic narrative of a disastrous one-night stand. The account then released covers of Plankton rapping Juvenile’s “Ha” and Squidward singing Keyshia Cole’s “Where Were You” too. It was a hilarious blend of technology, music, and pop culture that instantly hit and spread on meme pages and TikTok.

“It took off,” Cxaxrxexe, who prefers to remain anonymous, tells Complex over the phone. “I had 45 followers, and by the next month or so it was thousands.” Now Cxaxrxexe’s TikTok account currently has more than 80,000 followers and 3.1 million likes.

AI-generated content has become a popular trend on social media over the last year, and several platforms have popped up sharing countless AI-generated images of celebrities such as LeBron James in a Halloween costume, former president Barack Obama dressed as Ice Spice, and cartoon characters like Garfield blinged out in grills and a platinum Rolex.

Cxaxrxexe, a California native, tells Complex they’ve “always been interested” in AI technology, but the idea sparked to create their own after seeing an ad on their timeline. “I was actually just on my phone browsing, and I saw an advertisement pop up about how you can turn pictures into words. That's how I became familiar with Al,” they recall. The creator originally shared AI images of celebrities working regular jobs or wearing different outfits, but “it pretty much wasn’t doing anything.” After browsing TikTok, though, they discovered cover videos and decided to give it a shot.