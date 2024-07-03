Why Your Favorite Rappers Love Skaiwater

Do you think you were more influenced by your surroundings in the UK or by the internet?

I think I was more influenced by my parents than anything. They didn't really want me on the internet too much, but at the same time, it took me a minute for them to really trust that my surroundings were cool for me, and that my surroundings were going to help me get to wherever the fuck I wanted to go. So it was mostly my parents, and then obviously the internet helped me, too.



Was there a moment when you think you found yourself as an artist or found your voice?

Probably at the end of 2021. I had been making what I wanted to hear, but also what I thought people wanted to hear, but then I got back into the mindset of just trying to think of something new that would surprise me. I think that just helps you express yourself in general, when you're not thinking about how it's being perceived.



When you make music, is there a mood you usually try to put people in? Or is there a specific energy you're usually trying to achieve?

I always move with emotion. When it comes to art, I always try and move from an emotional standpoint or an expression standpoint. A lot of people say it's sad music, but with uptempo production. But I don't know, I don't have a word for it.

What makes you stand out from other artists?

I think it changes all the time, bro. You always have to be evolving. People hate change, but people want to see change. So I try to radiate change. That's what I'm going for.

You produce a lot of your music yourself. How did you get into that, and why do you like making your own beats?

My dad showed me how to do it, and how to actually use the program. I was like eight, or maybe 11. And then when I was like 19, I was like, “I need to actually learn how to do this.” But beats are just distracting and, I feel like if someone else sends me a beat, they've already given me a preconceived notion... They've given the blueprint for how this song is going to turn out. So I just got tired of it, and just felt like it was too much of a process.



When you make the beat and do everything on a song yourself, do you feel like it's a more full expression of yourself?

Not necessarily. Everyone gets into shit for different things. Your full expression might be picking the beat that you fuck with from a producer you fuck with and then saying what you want to say. Everyone has different approaches. I feel like my music serves a different purpose than anyone else's. We all serve specific purpose for whatever people need in that moment. We're all expressing ourselves.



Do you have dreams of producing for other artists?

I've done a little bit of that, but I want to make sure I'm solidified before I keep giving my energy to people.



Is there someone who you dream about producing for someday?

Beyoncé, bro. Or maybe not even produce. I just want to do something for Beyoncé. I just respect where she—even what she's doing now [ in country music ]. I just respect how much thought she still puts into the music.

I feel like you're part of a generation of artists who are very DIY and can handle every part of the creative process themselves, but there's also a community and everyone is willing to hop in Discords and shit to collaborate. Have you noticed that?

I think it's just the evolution of music, bro. I feel like shit just gets more accessible and easier over time. Me and my dad talk all the time about how different his shit would've been if he even had FL the way I have FL. You know what I mean? Now you can make a Billboard hit on your phone. I think everything's just more accessible and easier, and the next generation is going to have even more at their fingertips. It just feels like a natural evolution of what was already happening, because you saw Bryson Tiller recording his shit in his house and Billie Eilish doing her shit in her room... It's just the way shit goes.

I'm sure you got comfortable making everything in your room by yourself. When you ended up in a big professional studio with a bunch of other people for the first time, was that a shock?

It wasn't a shock, but it was definitely a learning curve trying to turn it into my natural process. I was used to recording by myself. But I think there are benefits to the studio and then there are benefits to being able to do it by yourself. They're options.