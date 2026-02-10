Music

How to Buy Yeonjun "No Labels: Part 01" Trunk Shorts Ver.

The Tomorrow X Together member's first solo mini album is available now on Complex.

A white garment with "NO LABELS" text, displayed on a metallic box with "YEONJUN" and "PART 01" in red text.
Complex

Yeonjun of Tomorrow x Together has released his first solo mini album, No Labels: Part 01, and we've got the Trunk Shorts Ver. available on Complex.

Released in November 2025, No Labels: Part 01 marks Yeonjun's emergence as a solo artist following his 2024 debut solo single "Ggum." The 6-track EP showcases his individualistic voice within K-pop, blending clubby aesthetics with experimental production. Kicking things off with "Talk to You," the project also includes "Forever," "Let Me Tell You," a duet with Katseye's Daniela, and more.

No Labels: Part 01 represents a snapshot of Yeonjun that fans have never seen before. No Labels: Part 01 builds out his ear-popping aesthetic, bringing together a mix of styles that hang together nicely while showcasing his range as an artist stepping into his own spotlight.

Where to buy No Labels: Part 01 Trunk Shorts Ver.

If you're ready to add Yeonjun's No Labels: Part 01 to your collection, shop the Trunk Shorts Ver. on Complex.

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