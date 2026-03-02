Music

Eminem "The Slim Shady LP" on Vinyl with Limited Edition Damien Hirst Cover: How to Buy

The 1999 album that launched Eminem into superstardom is available now on limited-edition vinyl on Complex.

Eminem Slim Shady LP
Complex

Eminem's The Slim Shady LP is available now on vinyl on Complex with a limited edition cover by Damien Hirst.

Released in 1999, the album introduced the world to Slim Shady, the foul-mouthed alter ego that would help Eminem sell millions of albums and become one of the most divisive figures in hip-hop.

The album's impact was immediate and undeniable. The Slim Shady LP landed Eminem his first song on Billboard's Hot 100 with "My Name Is," a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and quadruple platinum certification within a year. The project established Eminem as more than just a skilled rapper. It proved he could balance dark, tragicomic storytelling with razor-sharp wit and boundary-pushing commentary.

This limited-edition version of The Slim Shady LP is signed by Hirst, features a gallery-quality giclée-printed cover by the artist, and is housed in a red, custom-dyed linen-wrapped vinyl jacket.

Where to buy The Slim Shady LP vinyl with a limited-edition cover by Damien Hirst

If you're ready to own a piece of hip-hop history, shop the limited edition of Eminem's The Slim Shady LP on vinyl on Complex.

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