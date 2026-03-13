BTS' 'ARIRANG' Album: How to Buy

After 3 years and 9 months apart, BTS are gearing up to drop their new album ARIRANG, and here’s how you can get your copy on Complex. The global superstars will release their highly-anticipated fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026 in a variety of formats.

BTS’ ARIRANG (Living Legend Ver.) is priced at $33.98 and is limited to four per customer. ARIRANG (Rooted in Music Ver.), while the Travel Tag CD Box Set costs $51.98. Head here to buy.

If you want items in your cart to contribute toward the Billboard charts, make sure to select the split shipping option at checkout if you have multiple items with different shipping dates.

ARIRANG comes just before BTS' first live performance as a full group in nearly four years, which will stream live on Netflix as BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG from Gwanghwamun, Seoul, on March 21.

The album release will also coincide with BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary on Netflix coming March 27 showcasing the making of ARIRANG and their return after mandatory military service.

The Pop royalty will also head out on their massive, sold-out ARIRANG World Tour, spanning 34 regions and more than 80 shows worldwide, with dates across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The tour kicks off on April 9 in South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.