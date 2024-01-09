YoungBoy Never Broke Again Recalls How He Started Smoking Cigarettes at 7-Years-Old

YoungBoy Never Broke Again revealed he’s been smoking cigarettes for most of his life.

“I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was seven years old,” the Baton Rouge rapper told Bootleg Kev at around the 19:20 minute mark of a recent interview, as he puffed on what appeared to be a Newport.

NBA then explained how he first got his hands on a cigarette.

“My god dad, I think this n***a ran away from the army,” the 24-year-old recalled. “That motherfucker ran away to New Orleans ‘cause he didn’t wanna go back. During the time, as he was at the house, I used to be watching that n***a smoking cigarettes, and every time he would throw that bitch out, I would grab it.”

“And you’d smoke what was left?” Bootleg Kev asked, to which YoungBoy said, “Yeah.”