YoungBoy Never Broke Again Recalls How He Started Smoking Cigarettes at 7-Years-Old

YoungBoy Never Broke Again revealed he’s been smoking cigarettes for most of his life.
“I’ve been smoking cigarettes since I was seven years old,” the Baton Rouge rapper told Bootleg Kev at around the 19:20 minute mark of a recent interview, as he puffed on what appeared to be a Newport.
NBA then explained how he first got his hands on a cigarette.
“My god dad, I think this n***a ran away from the army,” the 24-year-old recalled. “That motherfucker ran away to New Orleans ‘cause he didn’t wanna go back. During the time, as he was at the house, I used to be watching that n***a smoking cigarettes, and every time he would throw that bitch out, I would grab it.”
“And you’d smoke what was left?” Bootleg Kev asked, to which YoungBoy said, “Yeah.”
J. Cole made a similar revelation last March, telling Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers on ESPN that he began “regularly” smoking at six years old.
“I was always hanging around the older kids in the neighborhood that [my older brother] was hanging around, and they were smoking," Cole continued. “And I was young and fearless and trying to be cool. So, it was like, ‘Oh, y’all smoking. Like, let me see that.’ And, of course, we’re all out there kinda [with] young parents, with long leashes.”
He smoked at that age for a few weeks before his brother found out and told their mother. “When she smelled cigarettes on my breath, her face was heartbroken. It was disbelief. It was like, crushed. I remember the look on her face and she was like, ‘You have been smoking.’ It like hit her.”
“The reason why I think that was a life-changing moment, where after that I didn’t need much correction—I became a self-corrector—is because that was the first time I became aware that, ‘Oh, my actions can hurt someone else,’” Cole added.