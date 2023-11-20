Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Extreme Temperatures at Brazil Show, Sings "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"

Benevides reportedly suffered from cardiorespiratory arrest on Nov. 17 at the venue due to an extreme week-long heat wave in Brazil. She fell ill and was initially taken to the stadium’s medical center before being rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Swift issued a statement about the tragic loss on her Instagram Story, writing that she was “overwhelmed by grief.”

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."