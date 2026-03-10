Tasha K Launches GoFundMe to Pay Cardi B Judgment, Seeks $3.5 Million From Fans

Tasha K has launched a GoFundMe to help pay off the millions of dollars she owes Cardi B — you can find it here.

In 2019, Cardi sued Tasha for slander, and in 2022, the rapper was awarded $4 million in damages and legal fees. The blogger is now asking her fans to help her pay down her judgment.

"For years many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me. I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own. But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening," Tasha wrote on her GoFundMe page.

In addition to the judgment, Tasha was found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi accused Tasha of spreading rumors about the Bronx hitmaker’s personal life surrounding drug use, sexual acts and STDs.

In 2023, Tasha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help her manage her debt. Last February, she and Bardi agreed to a bankruptcy settlement payment plan, which said that Tasha will pay Cardi nearly $1.2 million over the next five years in monthly installments under the Chapter 11 reorganization plan approved by a judge.