SZA Recalls Anxieties Around Drake Using First Draft of “Slime You Out” Instead of Second Take

She went on to explain that because Drake was so happy with her first take, she wondered if he had any ulterior motives.

“I’m scared because I handed in second vocals and he didn’t use that," SZA added. "And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it.”

While Solána doesn’t necessarily think Drizzy was trying to sabotage her, the experience reveals how she doubts herself and her ability to be successful on her first try. Not surprisingly, “Slime You Out” later debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.