The fight appeared to start off camera before two men came into the camera’s frame. Sexyy was subsequently whisked away by the rest of her team and the fight ended.

It’s unclear when or where the fight broke out. The 25-year-old has been on her Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which kicked off on Oct. 16 in Boston. The video appeared online on Nov. 9. According to her tour dates, she performed at Potbelly’s in Tallahassee, Florida on Nov. 7 and The Beacham in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 9.

Right around the start of her tour, she revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child. “I was pregnant asf on here trona [sic] suck my bely in...I got tired of fakin,” she wrote on social media, alongside a photo of her in hot shorts and a crop top.