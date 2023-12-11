Playboi Carti Teases Frank Ocean About Sharing New Music: ‘Wat? U Scared’

Playboi Carti is as pressed as us for new Frank Ocean music.
Carti took to his Instagram Story last Thursday to share a screenshot of his DMs with Ocean. “Twin post a snippet or some if it’s up den it’s up?” Carti wrote. “Wat? U scared?”
When Carti shared the image, Ocean hadn’t yet opened the message.
According to HipHopDX, Carti has made a habit of posting DMs, since it seems to be part of the rollout for his third studio album. He began teasing the upcoming project in early November, telling Numéro Berlin that it’s the “best album” of his career. “This is my moment,” he added. “This is the one for me.”
Perhaps Ocean teasing a clip of his music in November prompted Carti to say something on everyone’s behalf. In fact, Carti’s message came the same day that the Blonde singer posted a snippet of his music via the @blonded account IG Story, which showed him in a studio, dancing to his song.
Another recent video shows Ocean in the studio with artist and designer, Olaolu Slawn’s son, Beau.
Late last week, Carti dropped off the new song, “Different Day.” In his interview with Numéro Berlin, he also spoke about his artistic process.
"I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," Carti said. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."