Playboi Carti Teases Frank Ocean About Sharing New Music: ‘Wat? U Scared’

Late last week, Carti dropped off the new song, “Different Day.” In his interview with Numéro Berlin, he also spoke about his artistic process.

"I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing," Carti said. "I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting."