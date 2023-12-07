Frank Ocean Previews New Music Snippet in Studio

But will the track see the light of day? In early November, he teased new music again via the @blonded account’s IG Story, letting the song play for one minute. In the first line, Ocean reminisces about his “younger self” before confirming another person’s assumptions to be “educated guesses.”

The clip prompted some fans to unofficially name the track “Younger Self,” since it appears to reference a letter Ocean wrote to himself in 2011, persuading his younger self to move forward because “you’re going to master your gifts” and “become a lot stronger and wiser.”