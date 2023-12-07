Frank Ocean Previews New Music Snippet in Studio

Frank Ocean has previewed new music.
The Blonde singer shared the 23-second clip on his Instagram Story, which shows him in a studio, dancing to his song.
But will the track see the light of day? In early November, he teased new music again via the @blonded account’s IG Story, letting the song play for one minute. In the first line, Ocean reminisces about his “younger self” before confirming another person’s assumptions to be “educated guesses.”
The clip prompted some fans to unofficially name the track “Younger Self,” since it appears to reference a letter Ocean wrote to himself in 2011, persuading his younger self to move forward because “you’re going to master your gifts” and “become a lot stronger and wiser.”
Frank hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Blonde. In the seven years since then, he has dropped off some loosies, like “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. He also performed at this year’s Coachella, though it didn’t go smoothly. Not only were fans upset that the show wouldn't be streamed live, but he was late and the stage setup obstructed the audience's view.
Two back-to-back music clips sound promising, though. Here's hoping.