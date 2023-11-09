Frank Ocean Shocks Fans With 1-Minute Snippet of New Music

Complex has reached out to reps for Frank Ocean for comment on the new teaser. This story may be updated.

While it’s been over seven years since his most recent studio album, Ocean did share the tracks “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. Speculation about new music from Ocean has persisted since the moment Blonde rolled out, hitting a new peak earlier this year surrounding Coachella coverage. Amid the wait, it was reported that some fans had been scammed into paying substantial amounts of money for fake Frank leaks made using AI.

All that to say, fans are understandably stoked to have a new snippet to pore over.