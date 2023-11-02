PinkPantheress Recalls Missing Out on Kendrick Lamar Collab After Not Seeing Call While in Movie Theater

PinkPantheress found major success with her Ice Spice-featuring song, “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It seems the British singer could have likely had a similar boon with Kendrick Lamar—except the song never came to be. The 22-year-old revealed in a new interview with i-D that she “nearly” featured on a K.Dot song but missed out because she was at a movie theater. She received a call to join the studio session while watching the flick, but her date requested that she place her phone on silent mode.

“Oh fuck, I can’t even think about it,” she told the outlet. “I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy.”

The Bath, England native is gearing up for the release of her debut album, Heaven Knows, which includes her Ice Spice collab, as well as appearances from Kelela, Central Cee, and Rema.

“I had to level up, I couldn’t just use loops anymore. I had to get other people to come in,” she said in the interview, adding that the album doesn’t have “a message,” but that it’s more about expanding her range.

PinkPantheress recently dropped off the video for the project cut, “Mosquito,” which sees her and her pals Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte), and Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) going on a massive shopping spree in London at spots like New Bond Street, Tiffany & Co., Fendi, Liberty, and Royal Arcade.