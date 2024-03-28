OVO Chubbs Says 'Little Boy' Kendrick Should Drop Drake Diss But 'Knows Better'

It seems Kendrick Lamar might not be finished with Drake.

Adin Ross alleged in a livestream that the “Alright” rapper has his own entire diss track saved for Drizzy.

"Past couple nights I've been going out. ... And I bumped into somebody who's very close on this Kendrick/Drake situation, and there's a bird on the street that Kendrick already has a full-on diss track ready to drop for Drake," the 23-year-old said. "Kendrick, I'm a fan of hip-hop and if you're gonna diss Drake, drop that shit is all I'm gonna say, bro. Yeah man, I mean, let it fly. ... We all wanna listen to that."