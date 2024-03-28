OVO Chubbs Says 'Little Boy' Kendrick Should Drop Drake Diss But 'Knows Better'

It seems Kendrick Lamar might not be finished with Drake.
Adin Ross alleged in a livestream that the “Alright” rapper has his own entire diss track saved for Drizzy.
"Past couple nights I've been going out. ... And I bumped into somebody who's very close on this Kendrick/Drake situation, and there's a bird on the street that Kendrick already has a full-on diss track ready to drop for Drake," the 23-year-old said. "Kendrick, I'm a fan of hip-hop and if you're gonna diss Drake, drop that shit is all I'm gonna say, bro. Yeah man, I mean, let it fly. ... We all wanna listen to that."
Chubbs of October's Very Own reposted Adin on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Tell That Little Boy Drop!!! But He Won't."
Why? Per OVO Chubbs, "He Knows Better."
It’s unclear who Adin's insider "very close on this Kendrick/Drake situation" is, so it’s hard to make heads or tails of the rumor. Kendrick, who's known for moving secretively and keeping a tight circle, must have assumed Drake would come for him soon enough, so it's possible he's had something ready to go for enough time for word to get out.
Kung-Fu Kenny hopped on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album cut “Like That,” delivering a wild verse where he slammed people's notions about the big three of rap: him, Drake, and J. Cole.
After mentioning “First Person Shooter” in his lyrics—Drake and J. Cole’s collaborative song from For All the Dogs—K. Dot rapped, “Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me.”
While Cole hasn’t responded, the 6 God has dropped some subs online. On Wednesday night, he took to Instagram, writing, "They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy," alongside a carousel of photos.