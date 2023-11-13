Offset Didn’t Want Metro Boomin to Release “Ric Flair Drip”: ‘I Hated That Song’

“Ric Flair Drip” appeared on Without Warning, Metro Boomin, Offset, and 21 Savage’s joint album. Metro selected the final songs for the project. “I’m like, ‘Bruh, don’t put this song on the album,’” Set said. “He put it on the album. I wake up to it in the morning like, ‘Man, this n***a put the song on the album.’”

Metro was right, though. “I’ll never forget, like three days later, we [were] No. 1 on Apple, and he [was] like, ‘I told you. I do this shit!’”

According to Revolt, in 2018, “Ric Flair Drip” became the Migos rapper’s first platinum record as a solo artist. The RIAA site also shows that the song is now six times platinum.