Offset Didn’t Want Metro Boomin to Release “Ric Flair Drip”: ‘I Hated That Song’

Offset wasn’t a fan of “Ric Flair Drip.”
“I hated the song,” he told Billboard’s Carl Lamarre on The Debut Live podcast in October. “It was a West Coast beat—I’m not saying nothing like that—but it was, like, during this time it’s 2017… When I did it, I didn’t take it serious. I’m like, ‘Goin’ to the jeweler, bust the AP, yeah,’ like I’m not trying.”
“Ric Flair Drip” appeared on Without Warning, Metro Boomin, Offset, and 21 Savage’s joint album. Metro selected the final songs for the project. “I’m like, ‘Bruh, don’t put this song on the album,’” Set said. “He put it on the album. I wake up to it in the morning like, ‘Man, this n***a put the song on the album.’”
Metro was right, though. “I’ll never forget, like three days later, we [were] No. 1 on Apple, and he [was] like, ‘I told you. I do this shit!’”
According to Revolt, in 2018, “Ric Flair Drip” became the Migos rapper’s first platinum record as a solo artist. The RIAA site also shows that the song is now six times platinum.
Ric Flair appeared in the music video and was on stage when Offset performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“[Offset is] just a phenomenal young man,” the retired WWE Hall of Famer told the outlet. “So respectful, so just genuine. He’s a real guy. Great music. He’s just living that life, that life that I love. The guy’s got so much damn talent, it would be hard to hold him back even if they tried. He’s a phenomenal guy.”
Offset recently returned with his sophomore solo album, Set It Off, which boasts features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe.