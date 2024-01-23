Offset Announces First-Ever Solo Headlining Tour

Offset is preparing for his first-ever solo headlining tour.

The Migos rapper announced that the Set It Off Tour hits the road later this year, kicking off on March 10 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia. The tour includes stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, and more, before concluding at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10 in his Atlanta hometown.

Offset announced the tour with a clip of Queen Latifah in the 1996 film of the same name, Set It Off, promising that this run offers fans a journey into the rapper's mind.

“Set It Off is more than a phrase, it's a vibe we're creating together,” the artist said in a statement. “This tour is not just a series of concerts, it's a journey into my mind. I'm ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”