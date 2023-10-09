N.O.R.E. Says His Cryptocurrency ‘Ain’t Worth Sh*t’ Anymore: ‘Y’all Lied’

Via fire emojis and 100 emojis, Fat Joe and Slim Thug both co-signed his post in the comments.

While it’s unclear how much he invested, one Bitcoin is currently worth around $27,000 compared to its all-time high of $68,789 in November 2021.

Celebrities have enthusiastically invested in not only crypto but NFTs as well. Recently, researchers discovered that the non-fungible tokens aren’t actually worth much at all.

A new report from the outlet dappGambl showed that most of these NFTs are now “worthless.” Researchers looked at over 73,000 NFT collections owned by 23 million investors, finding that 95 percent of the digital assets had a “floor price of zero” Ether.

“Of the 73,257 NFT collections we identified, an eye-watering 69,795 of them have a market cap of 0 Ether,” the study said. “This statistic effectively means that 95% of people holding NFT collections are currently holding onto worthless investments. Having looked into those figures, we would estimate that 95% to include over 23 million people whose investments are now worthless.”

Researchers also discovered that less than 1 percent of the top 8,850 collections are valued at more than $6,000, 41 percent are worth between $5 and $100, and 18 percent have no value.