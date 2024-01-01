Monica Reportedly Faints at Houston Concert

The 43-year-old has struggled with several health issues throughout her life, including a heart condition she’s had since she was 18 called mitral valve prolapse, where the valve's flaps don’t always close properly between each heartbeat. She also suffers from high blood pressure and endometriosis, the latter of which has led to multiple surgeries.

Monica’s tour continues in the U.S., with a few remaining shows.

The “So Gone” singer made headlines in early December when she opened up about her breakup with C-Murder, just over a month after they made it Instagram official. "I got my heartbroken (again) and that's ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson," she wrote. "I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!"