Kid Cudi Recalls Kanye’s ‘Sincere’ Apology to Him Amid Beef, Reveals He Paid for "Day ‘n’ Nite" Video

Kid Cudi doesn’t consider Kanye West a friend. He considers him a brother.

Just days after releasing his INSANO album, the Cleveland-born rapper sat down with Zane Lowe of Apple Music to discuss various topics, including his rollercoaster relationship with Ye and the apology that helped mend their relationship. The two have been associated one another since 2008, when Kanye signed the then up-and-comer to his G.O.O.D. Music imprint. They would go on to collaborate on a number of records and even released a collaborative project, Kids See Ghosts, in 2018.

However, their relationship took an unfortunate turn several years ago, as Kanye faced mounting backlash over his erratic behavior, including a series of unhinged rants about his friends and family. Kanye eventually took aim at Cudi and accused him of being disloyal, as the Man on the Moon artist had maintained a friendship with Pete Davidson, the then boyfriend of Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Cudi compared his and Ye’s bond to that of brothers, explaining that fights and reconciliation were inevitable. (The two publicly squashed their beef in 2023.)

“Siblings hurt you the most. So you go through things, but family is always there,” he said about his connection to Kanye. “You don’t give up on family. And I think in the thick of it, when it was going down, I wanted to walk away. I wanted to give up, but in thinking about it the past couple years, it’s like this is someone who is my brother ultimately who came into my life and championed me and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career.”

Kanye was apparently so confident in Cudi’s potential that he covered the cost of the first “Day ‘n’ Nite” video. The song, which was billed as Cudi’s debut commercial single, had been recorded in 2007, before he had inked a deal.

“[Kanye] got So Me to shoot it,” Cudder said about the visual. “So Me, the first director, didn’t know me, but was just doing a favor.”