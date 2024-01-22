Kanye West and Bianca Censori Accosted by Stranger: ’I Ain’t Listen to You Since ‘07’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a run-in with a stranger who didn’t have very nice things to say.

Video of the interaction shows Ye and his wife leaving Melrose Place on Sunday when a man approaches them and starts yelling. “He thinks he’s so smart, so new, so nifty. You ain’t shit, boy,” the man says to the Donda rapper.

At that point, Yeezy and Bianca climb into their Range Rover, and the man continues his rant very close to the vehicle, making comments about God and Lucifer. He even got in the way of their car, which caused Ye to remain at a standstill.

The man also mentions Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Lupe Fiasco, and Mos Def during his tirade. “This is my fucking block,” he says, explaining that he’s been unhoused for 12 years. He then says, “I haven’t listened to you since ‘07. Not since Graduation.” According to TMZ, Ye cracked his window a bit to listen to the man before driving away.

Kanye and Bianca made headlines over the weekend after he posted more revealing photos of the 29-year-old. "Cream of wheat,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of Bianca wearing BDSM-like attire, including a black leather head hood with a matching coat and leg sandals, as well as a flesh-toned thong bodysuit.