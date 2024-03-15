Kanye Recalls Playing "Back to Me" for North's Opinion: 'My Mom Speaks Through Her'

North West seems to be a huge point of inspiration for Kanye.
In the Vultures rapper’s new interview with Big Boy TV, he shares just how much.
“I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her ‘Back to Me,’ and asking her, ‘What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?’" West said at the 15:00 minute mark. "And I was like, ‘Do you think I should change this?’ And she’s like, ‘You know, it’s a good song.’ Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her.”
Ye continued, “She’s like, ‘It’s a good song. This is just a banger. Like you gotta say what you feel.’ A lot of times when you go into the whole Jesus, devout… level religious, you have thoughts in your mind and that you hiding them from yourself.”
The inspiration appears to go two-ways for the father and daughter. Last weekend—at the Vultures listening party in Phoenix— the 10-year-old announced the impending arrival of her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, a clear nod to her father’s own debut, 2004’s The College Dropout.
"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album for a long time," she said to the crowd last weekend. "And it's called Elementary School Drop Out."
Yeezy’s first-born already has a solid headstart in her career, with her debut “Talking” from Vultures 1 peaking at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest acts to ever chart.