Kanye Recalls Playing "Back to Me" for North's Opinion: 'My Mom Speaks Through Her'

North West seems to be a huge point of inspiration for Kanye.

In the Vultures rapper’s new interview with Big Boy TV, he shares just how much.

“I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her ‘Back to Me,’ and asking her, ‘What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?’" West said at the 15:00 minute mark. "And I was like, ‘Do you think I should change this?’ And she’s like, ‘You know, it’s a good song.’ Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her.”