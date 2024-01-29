Britney Spears Apologizes to Justin Timberlake for Allegations in Her Memoir, Compliments His New Music

Britney Spears isn’t as mad at Justin Timberlake as her fans.

On Sunday night, Spears took to her Instagram account to compliment her ex’s new song, “Selfish,” and also issued an apology for some of the allegations she made against him in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote, per Page Six. Alongside the caption, she shared a clip of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon singing the song on the talk show host’s “Classroom Instruments” segment.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too.”

Spears' IG account is now private.