Britney Spears Apologizes to Justin Timberlake for Allegations in Her Memoir, Compliments His New Music

Britney Spears isn’t as mad at Justin Timberlake as her fans.
On Sunday night, Spears took to her Instagram account to compliment her ex’s new song, “Selfish,” and also issued an apology for some of the allegations she made against him in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote, per Page Six. Alongside the caption, she shared a clip of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon singing the song on the talk show host’s “Classroom Instruments” segment.
“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too.”
Spears' IG account is now private.
Spears' approval of JT follows her fans seemingly trolling him last Friday by playing her 2011 song “Selfish” so much that it reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. Her song ultimately beat Timberlake’s new track of the same name, which had just released the day before.
Spears’ fans seem to have it out for Timberlake since the arrival of her book, in which she revealed that she had an abortion while they were together from 1999 to 2002.
“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” Spears wrote in The Woman in Me. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."