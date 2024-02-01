Britney Spears Seemingly Responds to Perceived Diss From Justin Timberlake

According to TMZ, fans think his remarks were aimed at Spears, particularly because he launched into “Cry Me a River” right after, which is famously about her. This seems to be a retraction of Timberlake’s public apology to Spears and Janet Jackson in 2021 following the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” he wrote on IG at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be a part of and grow from.”

Timberlake's retraction of his apology comes after Spears apologized to him on Sunday via IG, where she complimented Timberlake’s new song “Selfish,” writing she is “in love” with the track.