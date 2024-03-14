North West's Debut Album Is 'Gonna Be a Classic,' Kanye to Give Her Access to Best Production, Justin Laboy Says

He also revealed that some of her friends have recorded verses for her album and that North is writing at least 10 freestyles every day.

Kanye's daughter announced her impending album on Sunday at the Vultures listening party in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album for a long time," she said to the crowd. "And it's called Elementary School Drop Out."

Her project’s title is a salute to her father’s 2004 debut album, The College Dropout. At the moment, it’s unclear when her record will arrive, particularly since Yeezy is working on the next two installments of Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign. Regardless, she’s had a strong start in her career with her debut, “Talking,” peaking at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest acts to ever chart.