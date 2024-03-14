North West's Debut Album Is 'Gonna Be a Classic,' Kanye to Give Her Access to Best Production, Justin Laboy Says

North West is already poised for a stellar music career.
The 10-year-old followed her hit Vultures 1 song, “Talking” with news that she’s dropping her debut album, Elementary School Dropout very soon. Recently, TMZ caught up with Justin LaBoy to get some more details about the upcoming project.
"She just naturally loves it," LaBoy said of North making music. "Everybody’s excited. Ye’s putting everything, all chips in on her—production, the best engineers. I think she’s got it."
He also revealed that some of her friends have recorded verses for her album and that North is writing at least 10 freestyles every day.
Kanye's daughter announced her impending album on Sunday at the Vultures listening party in Phoenix, Arizona.
"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album for a long time," she said to the crowd. "And it's called Elementary School Drop Out."
Her project’s title is a salute to her father’s 2004 debut album, The College Dropout. At the moment, it’s unclear when her record will arrive, particularly since Yeezy is working on the next two installments of Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign. Regardless, she’s had a strong start in her career with her debut, “Talking,” peaking at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest acts to ever chart.