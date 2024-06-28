Jeezy Says He's 'Single as a Dollar Bill' on JT's "Okay" Remix

JT has dropped off the remix to her hit song “Okay,” featuring Jeezy.
The collaboration sees the two go back-to-back—alongside a new proclamation from the Snowman. At the opening of his verse, he raps, “Summer '24, I'm single as a dollar bill/ Handsome and wealthy, can't forget the fact a n***a real.” The lines are a nod to his divorce from Jeannie Mai, which they finalized earlier this month.
He also references Kendrick Lamar and Drake, reaffirming he stays hot even if they're dominating the conversation right now.
The original version of the song arrived in April and became the City Girl rapper’s first-ever solo charting record, peaking at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.
“Okay” and JT’s previously released singles, “Sideways” and “No Bars,” are set to appear on her debut project, City Cinderella.
According to a press release, JT is set to perform at ESSENCE Festival on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 5.