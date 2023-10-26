Jay-Z on If Blue Ivy Thinks He's Cool: 'She Be Frontin' on Me a Lil Bit'

Elsewhere in the exclusive interview, King and Jay took a private tour of the mogul’s "Book of Hov"exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, where they discussed how the exhibit came to be, his trademark hand symbol—”throwing up the roc”—his debut album, had, and more.

They also discussed his writing process when it comes to music.

“I’m fascinated by your process of normally not writing things down,” King said. “How are you able to have that in your head - how do you keep track of all that?”

“I’ve lost a lot of songs that way. I’ve lost a lot of material,” Hov explained. “I was every night writing in that notebook, that notebook that my mom gave me. It had no lines on it. When I started getting outside, moving further away from my mother’s house, start running the streets, these ideas, they would come and then I would run into a store ‘cause I’m on the corner, and I would write it on paperback and I would put it in my pocket until I got home and I’d transfer it to a book. But then ideas come, more paper … I’m getting further and further away. I had to memorize ideas until I got back."