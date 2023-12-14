GloRilla Says She Grew Up in Religious Household, Used to Steal Lil Wayne and Drake CDs

Contrary to what GloRilla’s fans might think, she was brought up in an extremely conservative and religious household.
“We really couldn't listen to the radio. Never got a Christmas present from my mama a day in my life. We didn't do Valentine's Day. We didn't do Easter. We didn't do Halloween. Really only did the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving,” she told GQ. “My mama was strict—but apparently I still ended up doing what I wanted to do.”
Glo was homeschooled, so she wasn’t exposed to many kids her own age. “I was socially sheltered,” she explained. “I didn't really know the outside world, other than church and my siblings—so I really didn't know myself. By the time I finally [went to a traditional school] I was 10, I was around all these other different people and personalities, and I guess it brought me out.”
She wasn’t permitted to listen to secular music, so she and her nine siblings would have to resort to other methods: “We used to steal Lil Wayne and Drake CDs from Walmart,” she reminisced. “We’d steal the CDs and download all the songs onto the PlayStation. That was the only way we could listen to other music. We probably wouldn't have known nothing other than gospel music if it wasn't for us being bad.”
According to GQ, while producing “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd imagined Megan Thee Stallion hopping on his beat. When he reached out to Meg’s team and didn’t hear back, he then contacted GloRilla and they recorded a demo in just hours, later uploading it to Triller.
Now, the song has become a viral hit for Glo and HitKidd, with the producer recently claiming that Nicki Minaj reached out to jump on the remix—and that Cardi B expressed interest as well. He also reached back out to Meg, though he says he ended up with just Latto and JT because he “gave them my word.”