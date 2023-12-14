GloRilla Says She Grew Up in Religious Household, Used to Steal Lil Wayne and Drake CDs

Glo was homeschooled, so she wasn’t exposed to many kids her own age. “I was socially sheltered,” she explained. “I didn't really know the outside world, other than church and my siblings—so I really didn't know myself. By the time I finally [went to a traditional school] I was 10, I was around all these other different people and personalities, and I guess it brought me out.”

She wasn’t permitted to listen to secular music, so she and her nine siblings would have to resort to other methods: “We used to steal Lil Wayne and Drake CDs from Walmart,” she reminisced. “We’d steal the CDs and download all the songs onto the PlayStation. That was the only way we could listen to other music. We probably wouldn't have known nothing other than gospel music if it wasn't for us being bad.”