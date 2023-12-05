Hitkidd Reveals Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Were in the Running for GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” Remix With Cardi B

While Cardi B and Meg have collaborated on "WAP" and "Bongos," there may be some lingering tension between the former and Nicki Minaj that could prevent them from appearing on the same song. However, in a 2020 Apple Music interview, Cardi appeared to acknowledge Nicki's success and longevity without saying her name.

"When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers," Cardi said. "And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn't no female rapper. And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I'm saying? And she did pretty good. She's been still dominating."

At the time, Cardi blamed people for pitting female artists against one another by claiming a new, up-and-coming artist is trying to take their spot.

"Every single time I feel like there's a female artist that's coming up, coming up, coming up and it's getting they mainstream moment, I always see like little slick comments like, 'Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that,'" she added. "And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?"

Last year Cardi publicly praised Hitkidd and GloRilla's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" by calling it the song of the summer. The goodwill between the two led to them collaborating on "Tomorrow 2."