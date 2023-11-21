Fetty Wap Reflects on Selling Drugs, Says 50 Cent Has Helped Him Make Money ‘Different Ways’

Earlier this year, Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison for federal drug charges.

In a new interview with XXL, the New Jersey rapper details how he arrived at these circumstances in the first place, explaining that much of it had to do with providing for his family.

“Nobody made me do it. Nobody forced me to do it,” he explains. “When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever.”

“When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, ‘I’m being honest with myself.’ Like, ‘Aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good’…. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, I was a coward… and I was just like, ‘I can’t let my family down.’”

Even though Fetty has been incarcerated since May, he feels like he’s held up his end of the deal—that he’s still taking care of his family from afar.

“It was like, ‘Man, like, I got y’all [my family]. I’m never gonna let y’all fail.’ But if I gotta be away for however long, y’all gon’ be good no matter what. Personally, I feel like I stuck to my word. I tell people all the time I’m in jail. I’m locked up, but I’m not fucked up. I’m takin’ care of my whole family from jail still. That shit don’t stop. I mean, what I was doing stopped. Let me clear that up. But as far as takin’ care of my family, I found different outlets in here. Different people that helped me.”