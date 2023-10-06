Ed Sheeran is prepared for whatever is to come.

That includes what happens to him when he passes away. In a new interview with GQ Hype, the singer discussed the purported "crypt" that he’s built on his England estate.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he told the publication, instead describing it as a chapel where he can grieve over those he’s lost. It’s also a place to host more joyful events, like his friends’ weddings.

But as he was building the chapel, he realized he also wanted to be buried there. He views it as a place where his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, can remember him.

"It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he said. "People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."