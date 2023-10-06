Ed Sheeran is prepared for whatever is to come.
That includes what happens to him when he passes away. In a new interview with GQ Hype, the singer discussed the purported "crypt" that he’s built on his England estate.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he told the publication, instead describing it as a chapel where he can grieve over those he’s lost. It’s also a place to host more joyful events, like his friends’ weddings.
But as he was building the chapel, he realized he also wanted to be buried there. He views it as a place where his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, can remember him.
"It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there," he said. "People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."
The 32-year-old has experienced some major losses over the last couple of years. In 2021, his mentor Michael Gudinski passed away, and his best friend Jamal Edwards and close friend Shane Warne both died in 2022.
In lighter Ed Sheeran-related news, he recently admitted that one time, he smoked so much weed with Snoop Dogg that he temporarily lost his vision.
He described the incident on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, saying he was hanging out with Uncle Snoop and Russell Crowe and the pair were smoking back-to-back blunts.
“I don’t really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they’re just, you know, blunt-for-blunt-for-blunt-for-blunt. And I’m like, ‘I guess at some point during the night I have to [smoke].’"
He proceeded to smoke “more and more” with Snoop and Crowe. "I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now," Sheeran said.
Ed Sheeran released his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations, late last month.