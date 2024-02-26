Watch Drake Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly During Cleveland Show

Drake had a special treat in store for fans in Cleveland when he introduced Machine Gun Kelly to a roaring crowd during his tour stop in the city.
The concert took place on Saturday, and as he usually does on this tour, Drake walked amongst the crowd to pinpoint some of the celebrity friends who came to enjoy the show. When he arrived at MGK, the crowd got even louder when they saw the hometown native on the jumbo screen. The moment with MGK came 13 years after Drake did the same thing on one of his older tours.
"And of course, my day one real Cleveland representer, Machine Gun, like wassup?" Drizzy said before shouting out Lil Durk, who was standing close by. Fellow Cleveland-bred rapper Doe Boy had also popped up at the show.
Drake has been having a hell of a time on the second leg of his It's All a Blur tour. Earlier this week, the Toronto native made waves by doing Carlton Banks' iconic dance move from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during his concert.
The Grammy Award winner was feeling the vibes as the crowd cheered him on while he closed his eyes and moved his body to the beat. Someone on TikTok took the clip and added the Fresh Prince-featured Tom Jones track "It's Not Unusual" to it to bring the moment full circle.
Drake and J. Cole's It's All a Blur tour leg will keep running as schedule with stops in Columbus, Buffalo, New Orleans, San Antonio, New York and more.