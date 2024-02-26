Watch Drake Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly During Cleveland Show

Drake had a special treat in store for fans in Cleveland when he introduced Machine Gun Kelly to a roaring crowd during his tour stop in the city.

The concert took place on Saturday, and as he usually does on this tour, Drake walked amongst the crowd to pinpoint some of the celebrity friends who came to enjoy the show. When he arrived at MGK, the crowd got even louder when they saw the hometown native on the jumbo screen. The moment with MGK came 13 years after Drake did the same thing on one of his older tours.

"And of course, my day one real Cleveland representer, Machine Gun, like wassup?" Drizzy said before shouting out Lil Durk, who was standing close by. Fellow Cleveland-bred rapper Doe Boy had also popped up at the show.