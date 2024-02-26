Watch Boosie Badazz Dance Wildly While Sitting Courtside at Atlanta Hawks Game

The Hawks ultimately beat the Orlando Magic 109-92.

In other Boosie-related news, the 41-year-old recently revealed that Katt Williams gave him a stack of cash after a prison stint.

Back in 2014, the rapper was released from prison. With a handful of celebrities were calling for his freedom, Williams ended up being the one who really looked out for Boosie.

"I came home, I ain't had nothing, man," he began. "[Katt] invited me to his concert. I mean front-row seats. When I was leaving, gave me $15,000. That's real n***a shit.

He continued, "You know how many celebrities was hollering 'Free Boosie'? When I saw them, they didn't even acknowledge me; he gave me $15,000 […] he did that from the heart, man. He know what I had been through, bro."