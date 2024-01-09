Boosie Badazz Shares Katt Williams Once Gave Him $15,000 After Prison Release: ‘I Ain’t Even Know Him’

Boosie Badazz has revealed Katt Williams looked out for him in a tremendous way by giving him a load of cash following his release from prison, and he had no idea who he was at the time.

On Sunday, the Badazz Syndicate CEO hopped on Instagram Live while enjoying a meal to reflect on the humility the legendary comedian showed him following his release from prison in 2014. According to Boosie, there were several celebrities who called for his freedom but ignored him once he was free and Katt was the only one who really showed his kindness.

"I came home, I ain't had nothing, man," he began. "[Katt] invited me to his concert. I mean front-row seats. When I was leaving, gave me $15,000. That's real n***a shit.

He continued, "You know how many celebrities was hollering 'Free Boosie'? When I saw them, they didn't even acknowledge me; he gave me $15,000 […] he did that from the heart, man. He know what I had been through, bro."

Boosie then explained how he'd always remember the comedian looking out for him when no one else did and claimed he would return the favor whenever he saw him again.

"I'll never forget that," said Boosie. "When I see him, I'm definitely going to bless him, bro. And I keep 15, 20 in my pocket at all time."