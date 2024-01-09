Boosie Badazz Shares Katt Williams Once Gave Him $15,000 After Prison Release: ‘I Ain’t Even Know Him’

Boosie Badazz has revealed Katt Williams looked out for him in a tremendous way by giving him a load of cash following his release from prison, and he had no idea who he was at the time.
On Sunday, the Badazz Syndicate CEO hopped on Instagram Live while enjoying a meal to reflect on the humility the legendary comedian showed him following his release from prison in 2014. According to Boosie, there were several celebrities who called for his freedom but ignored him once he was free and Katt was the only one who really showed his kindness.
"I came home, I ain't had nothing, man," he began. "[Katt] invited me to his concert. I mean front-row seats. When I was leaving, gave me $15,000. That's real n***a shit.
He continued, "You know how many celebrities was hollering 'Free Boosie'? When I saw them, they didn't even acknowledge me; he gave me $15,000 […] he did that from the heart, man. He know what I had been through, bro."
Boosie then explained how he'd always remember the comedian looking out for him when no one else did and claimed he would return the favor whenever he saw him again.
"I'll never forget that," said Boosie. "When I see him, I'm definitely going to bless him, bro. And I keep 15, 20 in my pocket at all time."
This isn't the first time Williams' kindness has been spoken about. One constant story that people share about the Friday After Next star is him helping others out with their finances. Fellow comedian Deon Cole recently advised reporters to ask Williams how much money he has given away.
"Katt is one of the most generous people that you're ever going to meet, and a lot of people don't know that, and he don't get a lot of press and love for that," Cole said. "One of the most generous ever. He's had to have given away...I don't even know the number. It has to be crazy 'cause there's a lot of people with stories of him giving money to."
Cole also explained how Williams discreetly gave him $1,000 after attending one of his earlier shows. Interestingly enough, Williams addressed how he likes to help Black people during his conversation on Club Shay Shay while explaining he didn't help the Migos get through a financial situation.
"If I was given the opportunity to help them, would I? Of course, I would," he said. "That's what I do. I'm a pro-Black non-racist. I really, really love Black people, but I don't love them more than other people. I love everybody. I'm a Black guy, and I try to stick with that."